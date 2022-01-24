Kardashian Instagram Battle — Who Has the Most Followers?

Getty Images

The Kardashian/Jenner clan is so popular its members have a combined total of over a billion Instagram followers!

Who has the most followers in the family?

Kylie Jenner is on top of the list with 305 million, while Kim Kardashian takes the second spot with 282 million.

Khloé Kardashian is in third with 216 followers, while Kendall Jenner is only one million followers behind at 215 million.

Kourtney Kardashian has amassed 161 million, while Kris Jenner has 45.6 million followers.

Rob Kardashian has kept a low profile on social media, but even he has 2.7 million followers.

Kylie recently made Instagram history by becoming the first woman to reach 300 million followers after dethroning Ariana Grande as the most followed female.

Kylie’s most recent Instagrams, which have showed off her growing baby bump, have earned at least 13 million likes.

Kylie is currently pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott.

Kim has been posting several bikini pics from her recent trip to the Bahamas with new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kourtney and Kendall are no strangers to bikini photos either! Just days ago, Kendall posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini while enjoying an ice bath.