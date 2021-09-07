Pregnant Kylie Jenner Confirms Baby #2

After rumors swirled for more than a week, Kylie Jenner is confirming her pregnancy!

On Tuesday, Kylie posted a video on Instagram, documenting her parenting journey with Travis Scott.

At the beginning of the video, Jenner holds up a positive pregnancy test.

In one part, Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner opens up an envelope full of sonograms. She responds to the pregnancy, saying, “It’s one of the happiest days of my life.”

In another part, Jenner bares her growing baby bump.

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that Kylie is pregnant with her second child.

According to a source, Kylie’s family is “thrilled.”

Last year, Kylie discussed the possibility of giving daughter Stormi a sibling. She told Harper’s Bazaar, “My friends all pressure me about it… They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

During a recent Instagram Live with Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie expressed wanting “seven kids down the line, but not right now.”