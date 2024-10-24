ExtraTV

On Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon held a press conference regarding the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of killing their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in 1989.

Several of Erik and Lyle's family members, including Joan Andersen VanderMolen, sister of Erik and Lyle’s mom Kitty Menendez, and Diane VanderMolen, cousin of the brothers, were sitting in the front row of the press conference. Their attorney Mark Geragos was also on hand for Gascon's decision.

Before taking the podium, Gascon shook the hands of Joan and Diane.

Some of the family members joined Gascon at the podium, including Anamaria Baralt, the niece of Jose Menendez.

Weeks after announcing that he was “reviewing” their case, Gascon recommended a resentencing for the brothers.

In 1996, the brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Tomorrow, Gascon will file to recommend a life sentence with eligibility of parole.

He explained, "What that means in this particular case is that we’re going to recommend to the court that the life without the possibility of parole be removed and that they will be sentenced for murder, which, because there are two murders involved, that will be 50 years to life. However, because of their age under the law, since they were under 26 years of age at the time that this crime has occurred, they will be eligible for parole immediately."

Along with saying that resentencing is "appropriate," Gascon added, "I believe the brothers were subject to a tremendous about of dysfunction in their home and molestation... I believe they have paid their debt to society."

After the announcement, Anamaria expressed her "gratitude" for Gascon's courage and leadership. She said, "Today is a day filled with hope for our family. We are here because District Attorney Gascon has taken a brave step forward by recommending a resentencing for Erik and Lyle. The DA's decision reflects the truth that was hidden for so long and I am grateful for his leadership in making this choice. We stand united in our hope and gratitude."

She added, "Together we can make sure that Erik and Lyle receive the justice that they deserve and finally come home."

Karen VanderMolen then took the stage to thank Gascon, saying, "We are here today because DA Gascon has taken a brave and compassionate step forward by recommending resentencing for my cousins Erik and Lyle. We wish to offer our deepest gratitude to DA Gascon. This decision is not just a legal matter, it is a recognition of the abuse that my cousins endured...This step gives us hope."

While Gascon backs a resentencing, the brothers’ future will be in the hands of a judge and "the court has to agree."

A court date has not been announced yet.

Last week, Lyle and Erik’s family held a press conference in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, with more than 30 family members advocating for the brothers’ freedom at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Following the press conference, the family met with the DA’s office to plead their case.