Erik Menendez ‘Deeply Grateful’ After His Family’s Plea for Prison Release

After family members of Erik and Lyle Menendez held a press conference to plead for the brothers’ freedom, Erik is speaking out about them — through his wife’s TikTok.

Tammi Menendez posted family photos and this message: “Erik feels deeply grateful and profoundly humbled by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from his family today.”

She continued, “Their belief in him and encouragement, care, and understanding mean more to him than words can express. Today has been a beautiful testament to the power of forgiveness and family, and Erik is truly blessed to be embraced by such kindness and support."

The family’s fight for Lyle and Erik’s resentencing after spending 34 years behind bars for the murder of their parents is now a new Impact Nightline special called “Menendez Brothers: Monsters or Victims?”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with ABC News’ Juju Chang about the special.

Chang said of the Menendez family, “They are cautiously optimistic. I spoke to a cousin who spoke to Lyle just the day before and she said they are really trying to temper their hope, because behind bars hope is both necessary and painful.”