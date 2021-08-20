Report: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Expecting Baby #2

Getty

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have another baby on the way!

Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that Kylie is pregnant with their second child.

According to a source, Kylie’s family is “thrilled.”

Just a day ago, Caitlyn Jenner had everyone talking by announcing that she’s expecting her 19th grandchild.

According to TMZ, Caitlyn’s son Burt and his girlfriend are expecting their third child.

Last year, Kylie discussed the possibility of giving daughter Stormi a sibling. She told Harper’s Bazaar, “My friends all pressure me about it… They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

During a recent Instagram Live with Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie expressed wanting “seven kids down the line, but not right now.”

She stressed, “Pregnancy is just not a joke; it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

When Jenner was pregnant with Stormi, she kept it a secret until after she gave birth. Earlier this year, she explained to Andy Cohen, “I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”