Getty Images

After news broke Erik and Lyle Menendez could be resentenced, a former inmate who was close friends with the men is speaking to “Extra” about their time behind bars together.

The Menendez Brothers were convicted in 1996 of killing their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in 1989. They have spent nearly 35 years behind bars, but now they have a chance at freedom after the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon recommended they be resentenced.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with rapper X-Raided, who was an inmate of both brothers.

Of his first impression of Lyle, X-Raided said, “He was just a sturdy person. I respected his intellect, I respected the way that he interacted with people, the way that he dealt with his circumstances. At that time, I believe I had done an interview with MTV, in the middle of the dayroom… and Lyle was watching that and of course, he’s done Barbara Walters and things that I consider to be significant. He saw that happening and he just kind of gave me some advice. At the time, I was still psychologically an active gang member. I conducted myself like an active gang member… and he told me that he thought I was much more than that and I had an opportunity to use my voice for things that were more important, more meaningful than just being tough. I thought about that for a really long time and he was one of the first ones to teach me to utilize my influence in a way that would allow me to have positive outcome.”

Years later, X-Raided was introduced to Erik after being transferred to the facility where the younger brother was housed.

He said, “When I arrived, Erik came looking for me and brought that letter and read it. Lyle told him, ‘This is our little brother, I love him, so you love him, too.’ So, Erik was like, ‘Well, that’s that.’ He took care of me.”

X-Raided continued, “I look at it like, Lyle was the person that was concerned with my psychology, my business understanding, my conduct, things like that. Erik was more of the person that was working on my spiritual development. He taught me meditation and got me reading… Between the two of them, I had two big brothers.”

He raved about Erik and Lyle’s impact on him, saying, “They were the best thing to happen to me during my term, in terms of education. Whether I got out or not.”

X-Raided was also there when both brothers were reunited in prison. He said, “They hugged. It was a very emotional day.”

Commenting on their possible resentencing, he said, “I’m surprised it took thing long, knowing them and knowing what they have been through… I am very happy, it’s a progressive statement about society and about the district attorney that he would take that measure in understanding that people can be rehabilitated… People do change, people do grow, and 18-year-old, and 21-year-old, now being in the 50s, are not the same people they were before. They are consistently and permanently in this groove they are in… They are who they are, they are very helpful, they serve others which is exactly what we want people to do in society and I believe they will be contributing members of society.”

He talks to them often, so has they discussed the resentencing? “They call me periodically. I have been making a point of not imposing my optimism on them… They have to be cautiously optimistic… My perspective on where their spirit would be… They definitely are trying to be even-keeled about everything, it’s a very difficult environment to have hope in.”

X-Raided is releasing his album soon, and is hoping Erik and Lyle will be there to participate. “I am very hopeful for that, I am very hopeful that they will be home and able to participate and go to the Grammys with me in February.”