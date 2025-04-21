Getty Images

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at 88 following a recent health battle, the Vatican announced.

He passed away at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, just one day after a short meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell shared in a statement, “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

The cardinal continued, “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

According to Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, "The translation of the Holy Father's mortal remains to the Vatican Basilica, for the veneration of all the faithful, may take place on the morning of Wednesday, April 23, 2025, according to the arrangements that shall be determined and communicated tomorrow, following the first Congregation of the Cardinals.”

The news comes after the Pope was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia in February and was hospitalized for 38 days. He had since been released.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis suffered a severe respiratory infection in the 1950s and had a portion of one lung removed. He went on to battle “bouts of respiratory illnesses” during the rest of his life.

People magazine reports that the day before he died, the Pope gave his annual Easter address through Cardinal Angelo Comastri, who led Mass at Saint Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, was the first Latin American Pope. He assumed the papacy in 2013 following Pope Benedict XVI's retirement. Benedict died in 2022.