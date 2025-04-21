Pope Francis’ Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Pope Francis, 88, died on Monday following a battle with pneumonia, and now his cause of death has been released.

According to the Vatican, “The cause of Pope Francis' death has been identified as a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.”

A statement on the Vatican’s website continued, “According to the medical report, the Pope had a prior history of acute respiratory failure caused by multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure, and Type II diabetes.”

The statement added, “His death was confirmed through electrocardiographic thanatography.”

Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, issued the official certification.

The Vatican previously announced Pope Francis died at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, just one day after a short meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell shared in a statement, “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

The cardinal continued, “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

The news comes after the Pope was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia in February and was hospitalized for 38 days. He had since been released.