Did Pete Davidson Snap Latest Bikini Photos of Kim Kardashian?

On Monday, Kim Kardashian posted bikini photos from what looks like her Bahamas vacation with boyfriend Pete Davidson!

She captioned the series of photos, “Mother Nature 🧜🏻‍♀️.”

One of the photos featured a shadowy figure seemingly taking a photo of Kim on the beach. Many think it’s Pete!

Instagram

The pair flew to the Bahamas for a post-New Year’s vacation, where they enjoyed a boat ride.

Kim shared the bikini photos days after her ex, Kanye West, went live with his grievance that he was being kept from their daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party.

After dropping a song called "Eazy" late Friday in which he threatened to "beat Pete Davidson's ass," on Saturday the volatile rapper posted a video calling Kim out for "playin' games" by not letting him attend the party.

Well, he wound up finding out where to go from Kylie Jenner's partner Travis Scott, and TMZ reports the rapper spent "about two hours" at the party.

Another source told E! News, "Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party. Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy the kids can see them together."