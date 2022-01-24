Kanye West Reveals Kim Kardashian’s Emotional Reaction After He Returned Alleged Second Sex Tape

Getty Images

Kanye West is spilling the tea!

In an interview with “Hollywood Unlocked,” West claimed that he retrieved an alleged unreleased sex tape of ex Kim Kardashian and Ray J.

In September, Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 claimed that he was in possession of a second sex tape of Kim and Ray J, which he teased was “more graphic and better than the first one.” During an appearance on “Bootleg Kev Podcast,” Wack 100 told Kanye, “We got part two on the laptop and it’s never been seen. We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great, personal private NFT.”

At the time, Kim’s rep shut down Wack 100’s comments, telling TMZ, “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

It looks like Kanye went through extremes to retrieve the alleged sex tape!

Kanye shared, “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night… Got on the red eye and met this man at the airport, then got on the red eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

Of Kim’s reaction to the returned tapes, Kim said, “She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen the laptop? It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

West also expressed his disapproval of Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson. He commented, “How you gonna bring me to ‘SNL’ and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me and everybody’s like ‘Oh, that’s cool.’”

Kim and Pete kissed during a skit when they played Disney’s Aladdin and Jasmine.

Nearly a year ago, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after months of rumors. They had been married for seven years.

It had been reported that they were keeping it amicable and focusing on co-parenting their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In the video, West stressed the importance of being in their kids’ lives with “no noise.”

He added, “Don’t play with my children,” adding, “It’s gonna be all legal, baby.”

Kanye recently went live with his grievances that he was being kept from daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. He did eventually go to the party. A source recently told E! News, “Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party. Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy the kids can see them together."