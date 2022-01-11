Jana Kramer Makes It Instagram Official with Ian Schinelli — See Their PDA Pic!

After calling it quits with Mike Caussin, country singer Jana Kramer has a new man!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Kramer made it Instagram official with fitness trainer Ian Schinelli.

Along with a series of PDA pics, Kramer wrote, “Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does… Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way.”

Tagging Ian, Jana added, “To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way.”

Ian, who calls himself a “girldad,” has 16k followers on Instagram.

Jana sparked dating rumors after she posted a TikTok video last week that featured her climbing on Ian. On Monday’s episode of her podcast “Whine Down with Jana Kramer,” she was more hesitant to share specifics of their relationship. She explained, “I’m scared. It’s a scary thing. Dating is scary, it’s very scary. It’s a scary world out there. It’s scary, and I’m scared, I’ll say that.”

She noted, “[I’m taking it] a day at a time.”

Last month, Jana played coy about her dating life. When “Extra’s” Billy Bush asked if she was single, Jana commented, “I’ll let you know. I’ll slide into your DMs and let you know.”