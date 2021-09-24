Jana Kramer Talks Post-Divorce Life, Plus: Is She Dating Jay Cutler?

Country star Jana Kramer says she’s had good days and bad days since announcing her breakup with Mike Caussin.

On Friday, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Kramer, who opened up about life after their divorce was finalized. She said, “Some days, I’m like, ‘This is great, I’m so happy,’ and other days, I’m like, ‘It doesn’t make sense.’”

She continued, “There’s lot of healing to still do. I’m almost six months out of the divorce… So, day-by-day healing. Some days are harder than others.”

Kramer expresses her post-divorce feelings in her new song “Voices,” which is climbing the charts. She shared, “When the divorce ended, I was like… I’m not lovable, I’m not worthy, I’m never going to find someone, I should just give up’… This is just kind of that anthem to be like, ‘No, I do deserve love, I am enough… Maybe I was just looking in the wrong places.’”

She went on, “I know now, for me, that I am the only person that can heal any part of my brokenness.”

Jana was recently spotted with Jay Cutler. When asked what she would label their relationship, Jana played coy, saying, “When I am in a relationship, I will text you and let you know.”

Kramer did, however, bump into her ex Mike Caussin while out with Jay in Nashville. She admitted, “It was a very surreal feeling… How is my ex-husband across the room and I am here with friends? I’m not going to lie; I went home and had a little cry… It was a reality that I never thought would really happen.”

Jana added, “I’m so happy that he is happy… I’m happier too, but I think it would have been nice to be like, ‘This kind of hurts,’ to acknowledge that it might be hard, but I guess that’s just on my side.”