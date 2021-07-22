Jana Kramer Finalizes Divorce from Mike Caussin

Getty Images

Months after announcing their split, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have finalized their divorce.

Court documents obtained by “Extra” reveal that the pair have reached a custody agreement regarding their two children.

As part of their agreement, Jana and Mike “will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced.”

The docs state, “They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

Along with sharing custody, Jana has agreed to pay $3,200 per month to Mike as regular child support.

In May, Kramer agreed to pay $592,400 to Caussin as part of their divorce settlement.

Due to the postnuptial agreement, the two have waived the right to alimony.