Denzel Washington Remembers Sidney Poitier

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with “The Tragedy of Macbeth” star Denzel Washington about the death of Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier.

Of their friendship, Denzel said, “Moments where you might be in doubt or there was no one I could talk to about it or had been through what I was going through… but I knew Sidney had been through it. So he was someone I could talk to — ‘What do you think about this?’ That kind of thing.”

In 2002, Washington won an Oscar for his role in “Training Day,” and even presented Poitier with an honorary Academy Award on the same night!

Now, Denzel is getting some Oscar buzz for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” As for possibly earning a nomination, he said, “It’s not something you think about when you’re playing the part. You just try to do the best job you can. You hope that people talk about it when you’ve done it. That means you’ve done a good job.”

Denzel also revealed what drew him to “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” saying, “When Frances [McDormand] and Joel [Coen] started talking to me about it, I was like, ‘When do we start?’”

Denzel is a Cowboys fan, but would he choose an Oscar or a Cowboys Super Bowl win? He answered, “I like to visit them after the Academy Awards. How’s that? I like to go to the show and win. Then go to the Cowboys game and stand on the sidelines and coach. And coach.”

Washington recently took his talents behind the camera for “A Journal for Jordan,” starring Michael B. Jordan.

Since Michael wants him to join the MCU, what superpower would he want in real life? Denzel answered, “The power to heal.”

He quipped, “Now, don’t you start. That’s gonna get out now. ‘Denzel as Heal Man.’”