Denzel Washington’s Surprising Confession About His Movies

Denzel Washington is a two-time Oscar winner for the movies “Glory” and “Training Day,” but get this: He hasn’t watched either of them!

“Extra” caught up with Denzel at the Los Angeles premiere of his film “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” where he admitted, “I’ll watch a scene if it’s on TV, but I haven’t watched a film of mine from start to finish… I don’t look back. I look forward.”

Denzel plays the troubled general who plots to kill the Scottish king in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” What made him want to take on the role? He answered, “It’s a challenge. And I need challenges at this point in my career artistically.”

“I’m just a working actor just like the rest of ’em,” Denzel said with a smile. “Trying to learn and grow and get better at my craft.”

As for the challenges that came with this role, Denzel shared, “Just learning the language. And being ready, you know. In my gym we say, ‘You stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.’”