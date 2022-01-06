John Mulaney & Anna Marie Tendler Finalize Divorce

Getty Images

After welcoming a baby boy with Olivia Munn, comedian John Mulaney has reportedly finalized his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler.

TMZ reports John and Anna Marie finalized their divorce on Thursday in NYC.

Last year, the two called it quits after six years of marriage.

Soon after the split news broke, John was romantically linked to Olivia. At the time, a source told People magazine, “This is very new, they’re taking it slowly. They met at church in Los Angeles.”

Months ago, John confirmed that he and Olivia were expecting while appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Mulaney told Meyers, “I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]...

“Then, in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he gushed as he praised her for standing by him during a “challenging time.”

“And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news! I’m going to be a dad,” he said with a smile, and later added, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.