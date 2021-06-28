John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Spotted Together for the 1st Time!

Getty Images

Summer love!

John Mulaney, 38, and Olivia Munn, 40, were spotted together in L.A. for the first time since they were linked last month.

The stars enjoyed a lunch date at Rick’s Drive In & Out, and in a pic posted by People, they appear relaxed and happy as they dine outside.

John, wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses, smiles at Olivia, who is rocking a graphic tee and hoop earrings.

An insider told People, "They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking. They were really enjoying each other's company."

Back in May a source told the mag, "This is very new, they're taking it slowly.”

The relationship comes on the heels of Mulaney’s split from Annamarie Tendler after seven years of marriage. Page Six says he asked for a divorce a few months ago, and the couple confirmed the breakup in May.

In December, Munn sent well-wishes to Mulaney after he entered rehab for drug and alcohol abuse. She tweeted, “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

More than five years ago, Olivia opened up about fangirling over John at a wedding. She told Huffington Post, “We were at a wedding together and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?' At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”