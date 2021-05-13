Report: John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Are Dating

Getty Images

Just days after news broke about his divorce, it looks like comedian John Mulaney has moved on from ex Annamarie Tendler.

People magazine reports Mulaney is dating actress Olivia Munn. A source shared, “This is very new, they're taking it slowly. They met at church in Los Angeles."

The two have not commented on the romance reports.

In December, Munn sent well-wishes to Mulaney after he entered rehab for drug and alcohol abuse. She tweeted, “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

More than five years ago, Olivia opened up about fangirling over John at a wedding. She told Huffington Post, “We were at a wedding together and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?' At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

Munn eventually reached out to Mulaney on email, but never heard back. She commented, "I might’ve got the wrong email — probably. That’s what I tell myself.”

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that John asked for a divorce from Tendler three months ago. A rep for Mulaney confirmed the divorce, but said, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”