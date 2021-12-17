Report: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Secretly Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn are first-time parents!

TMZ reports Munn gave birth to a baby boy on November 24 in Los Angeles.

The pair have not confirmed their baby’s arrival.

Last month, Munn admitted that she was “scared” of being a mom. While appearing on “Today,” she said, “I feel good. l feel scared. I feel nervous, and I’m excited. I feel every day the feelings are just rotating through.”

As for how they were prepping for parenthood, Olivia shared, “We talk about the same stuff — which rocker? What type of crib do you put the baby in? What does the baby wear? Honestly, thank God for Instagram and Facebook and blogs because there’s a lot of moms who put out such great information, and that’s been a saving grace for me.”

In September, John confirmed that he was expecting a child with Olivia during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

He shared, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible who’s dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me… She’s kinda held my hand through that hell and we’re having a baby together.”

Mulaney confessed that he was “nervous” to announce the news, adding, “I’m going to be a dad… We’re both really, really happy.”