Celebrity News September 08, 2021
Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Expecting First Child – See Her Baby Bump
Olivia Munn, 41, and John Mulaney, 39, have a baby on the way!
Days after Olivia was spotted with a baby bump in Beverly Hills, John broke the news on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” as he recapped his life over the past year.
Mulaney told Meyers, "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]..."
He went on, "Then, in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”
"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he gushed, as he praised her for standing by him during a “challenging time.”
"And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"
“I’m going to be a dad,” he said with a smile, and later added, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."
Olivia and John were first linked in May and spotted on a lunch date together in June.