Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Expecting First Child – See Her Baby Bump

Getty Images

Olivia Munn, 41, and John Mulaney, 39, have a baby on the way!

Days after Olivia was spotted with a baby bump in Beverly Hills, John broke the news on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” as he recapped his life over the past year.

Backgrid

Mulaney told Meyers, "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]..."

He went on, "Then, in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he gushed, as he praised her for standing by him during a “challenging time.”

"And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

“I’m going to be a dad,” he said with a smile, and later added, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."