Report: Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Split

Getty Images

After five months of dating, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have reportedly called it quits!

Multiple sources confirmed the split to People magazine.

Just a few weeks ago, a “very happy” Chrishell opened up about her relationship with Jason to “Extra’s” Katie Krause. She shared, “I feel like… there’s something about becoming best friends with someone first… way before anything was there. I just feel like I’ve never had that before.”

As for possibly getting married again, Chrishell commented, “I really don’t know, truthfully. I just know that at the end of the day, I care about what matters… Throwing parties and that kind of stuff, we can do all day, every day… What is there when everyone’s gone, the party’s over, and the doors are closed? I think that’s what I’m focusing on right now and the rest, if it’s meant to be, will come absolutely.”

Stause revealed that one of the keys to their relationship is communication. She elaborated, “Our communication is very open and honest. There’s no conversation that we haven’t had at this point.”

The apir opted not to document their relationship on the new season of “Selling Sunset.” She explained, “We try to keep things under wraps for a little bit just because we, you know, it’s one of those things we didn’t know what it was before we wanted to share with everybody.”

She went on, “It’s just one of those things, I do tend to be a little protective of things like that just because, you know, I have a fear of, you know, putting it all out there and it’s not working out, and now I’m going to a place where there’s just so much love and respect there that, you know, at the end of the day, I want to be able to, you know, share my life in real time.”