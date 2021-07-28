Are ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Dating? The J.Lo Effect!

Instagram

Romance rumors are flying about “Selling Sunset” stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim!

On Wednesday, Stause posted photos from her vacation in Capri, Italy, with castmates including Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet and Brett Oppenheim.

Also on the trip was model Tina Louise, who was spotted kissing Brett in Venice months ago.

Chrishell captioned the series of pics “The JLo effect.” She is most likely referring to Jennifer Lopez’s recent Instagram post, in which she posted a series of bikini shots before saving the best for last… a kissing pic, confirming her reconciliation with Ben Affleck.

In Stause’s last two photos from her post, her and Jason are seen showing some affection for each other. In one, Stause is kissing him on the head, while Jason is nuzzling her neck in the last one.

In response to her post, Brett said, "Love you Chrishell. Thanks for making my brother happy."

Romain added, "So happy for you guys!"

We’ll have to wait to see if this storyline is part of the fourth season of “Selling Sunset,” which started filming in the spring.

Stause called it quits with “Dancing with the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe in February.

Sources told TMZ the relationship had run its course after three months of dating, and that the decision was mutual.