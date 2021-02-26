Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe Split

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It’s over between Chrishell Stause and “Dancing with the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe.

Sources tell TMZ the relationship had run its course after three months of dating, and that the decision was mutual.

The pair met on “DWTS” Season 29, but they were not dance partners. Chrishell was paired with Gleb Savchenko and Keo with Anne Heche.

Earlier this month, Chrishell told "Extra's" Jenn Lahmers that meeting Keo was "more than I could have hoped for," adding, "I won after all. Who needs a Mirrorball? I’m definitely very happy right now."

Motsepe made it Instagram official with the “Selling Sunset” star in December with photos and videos, captioning one video, “I will always make you smile @chrishell.stause.”

News of the split comes on the heels of Stause’s divorce from Justin Hartley, which was finalized Monday. Chrishell and Justin wed in October 2017, and he filed for divorce in November 2019.