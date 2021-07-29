Jason Oppenheim Confirms Relationship with Chrishell Stause: ‘We Are Very Happy Together’

Instagram

It’s official… “Selling Sunset’s” Jason Oppenheim, 44, and Chrishelle Stause, 40, are dating!

Jason confirmed the news to People, revealing, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

The news comes after the two packed on the PDA while vacationing in Italy with other cast members from the show.

On Wednesday, Stause posted photos from their trip to Capri with castmates including Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet and Brett Oppenheim.

Also on the trip was model Tina Louise, who was spotted kissing Brett in Venice months ago.

Chrishell captioned the series of pics “The JLo effect.” She was most likely referring to Jennifer Lopez’s recent Instagram post, in which she posted a series of bikini shots before saving the best for last… a kissing pic, confirming her reconciliation with Ben Affleck.

In Stause’s last two photos from her post, her and Jason are seen showing some affection for each other. In one, Stause is kissing him on the head, while Jason is nuzzling her neck in the last one.

In response to her post, Brett said, "Love you Chrishell. Thanks for making my brother happy." Romain added, "So happy for you guys!"

We’ll have to wait to see if this storyline is part of the fourth season of “Selling Sunset,” which started filming in the spring.