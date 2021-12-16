Report: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby #2

Getty

Chris Pratt, 42, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, are ready to expand their family!

Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that Katherine is pregnant with their second child.

The news comes just days after Chris gushed about Katherine on her 32nd birthday. Along with postinga series of photos of his wife on Instagram, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you.”

“You're beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you're a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other," Pratt went on. "Thank you for everything."

A few months ago, Pratt expressed wanting to have more kids with Schwarzenegger. He told E! News, “I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide. We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."

The couple are already parents to daughter Lyla, who turned 1 in August. Chris is also a dad to Jack, his son with ex Anna Faris.