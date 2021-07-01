Chris Pratt Says It Was ‘Easy to Draw’ on Dad Experience for ‘Tomorrow War’ Character

Chris Pratt was back on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tomorrow War.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the star to talk about the movie and how he related to his character as a dad.

Rachel asked, “You are back to save the world again — tell us why this is the blockbuster movie of the summer?” Chris replied, “Oh, wow, what a lead! You’re right, I am back saving the world.”

Chris is playing a father attempting to save the world, the future, and the human race from very scary aliens.

Rachel noted, “This movie also pulls on your heartstrings. How much did you relate to this, being a father?”

Pratt explained, “I have a son and a daughter. I wasn't a girl dad until 10 months ago, and we filmed this about 18 months ago, so she was conceived on this film. Having that relationship in your life, having a child for whom you are responsible, is something that is really kind of unexplainable and unlearnable. If you have that in your life, you know what I'm talking about and it's easy to draw on that, it’s easy to get angry if you imagine someone hurting your child… You can really play on that when you play a dad or a mom in a movie.”

He is ready to give fans that summer-movie experience!

“This is something different,” he said. “This is truly meant to be a massive movie experience. It’s just as good on any-size screen… It’s really about a refined and gorgeous story. I think this is really the blockbuster movie of the year… This is original.”

He added, “Humor, heart, action, suspense, and aliens that are truly the scariest aliens you’ve ever seen.”

So what is Chris’ take on alien life? He joked, “All of the aliens in the news lately, for real, have been sponsored by Amazon to get you excited about ‘The Tomorrow War’— isn’t that awesome?”