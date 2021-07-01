Red-Carpet Baby Bump Debut: Yvonne Strahovski Reveals She’s Pregnant

Getty Images

Yvonne Strahovski is going to be a mom again!

The 38-year-old actress announced the news with a baby bump debut on the red carpet as she attended the premiere of “The Tomorrow War” with co-stars Chris Pratt, Edwin Hodge and others.

Her glam maternity look by Brandon Maxwell included a long, body-hugging turtleneck dress in white accessorized with Alexander Birman shoes and jewelry by David Webb and Vrai. She wore her blonde hair cropped short and combed back.

This is the second child for the “Handmaid’s Tale” star, who also has son William, 2, with husband Tim Loden.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst recently caught up with her co-star Chris, who opened up about life at home with his baby girl Lyla, who is now 10 months old.

Cheslie asked Chris, “Are you getting any sleep nowadays with your new little one?” He answered, “I'm doing pretty well,” going on to praise wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, “Mama's still feeding the baby — breastfeeding — so there's nothing I can really do, getting up with a bottle. She doesn't take a bottle. She just does it all from Mama… I'm very blessed to get a full night's sleep and my sweet wife is waking up two, three times a night and she wears it like a champ. She's such a hero.”

