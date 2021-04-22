Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Mother Day’s Plans, Plus: Her Take on Forgiveness

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, has been very busy during the COVID-19 pandemic: she had a baby, published a book, and started an IG Live series!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Katherine, who revealed how she does it all.

When asked how she kept fear at bay and was able to plow right through, Katherine smiled, saying, “I have done it all socially distanced from home and a hospital, and just being mindful of this pandemic and the crazy time we live in.”

Katherine is getting ready for her first Mother’s Day with baby daughter Lyla, 8 months. Of how she plans to celebrate, Schwarzenegger said, “I always, of course, want to be with my mom on Mother's Day no matter what, so I haven't got the exact plan… Hopefully we can all just be together as a family.”



How much has she learned from her mom about motherhood? Katherine shared, “I have my mom on speed dial to be asking her something new every single day. I talked to her throughout my entire pregnancy and before getting pregnant and she's just a well of wisdom.”

“I still have days when I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can't believe my mom did this and did it four times,’” Schwarzenegger added. “It’s definitely brought us closer.”

On her IG Live show “Before, During, and After Baby," Katherine has been opening up about motherhood after welcoming her first child with husband Chris Pratt. She pointed out, “Just being in the space as a new mom and just seeing the community online and being able to have my own interests and learn so much from people there and wanting to explore more… I decided to just start doing every Thursday at noon Pacific time… It's been such an incredible experience…It’s really exciting and informative and just a huge passion of mine.”

Her dog Maverick and horse Cinco are also important members of her family! She has had Cinco since middle school, saying, “It’s been really exciting to have him be a part of so many different parts of my life and now be a part of my daughter’s life as well is just such a huge gift for me and to also see Maverick in that element as well, it’s always an interesting and nerve-wracking thing for any new parent, but it’s been such a joyous experience for me.”

Schwarzenegger is also partnering with Canidae, which is launching a new environmentally friendly alternative pet food line. She commented, “What I love about it, they're making the pledge to be more sustainable. And I think especially since becoming a mom, I'm much more aware of the importance of having my daughter my grow up in a really amazing world and a great Earth. And being able to do that and see that Canidae, that's a big priority for them, is really important to me.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.