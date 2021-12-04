Bella Twins Nikki & Brie Talk Love, Compromise, and 'Past Mistakes' for Lapalme

Filbert Kung for Lapalme

It's the holidays, and Lapalme magazine is gifting us with the Bella Twins at their most revealing!

Filbert Kung for Lapalme

For the new issue, the accomplished ladies posed together for one cover and separately for their own covers, working with Filbert Kung. Inside, they open up about their relationships like never before.

Filbert Kung for Lapalme

Nikki, who had a high-profile breakup with wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, is now happily with pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev and the mom of son Matteo, born last year. "I made mistakes in my last relationship," she confesses. "We become hard on ourselves, and I did that which was ultimately just hurting myself. I’ve learned how to communicate differently and be firm in what I want, recognizing that if it works that’s great and if not, that’s fine, too, and I can move forward."

"It took me a long time to realize not to settle for less and whatever life you want, you go for it and live it because that’s what brings true happiness," she urges.

As for how things are with Artem, Nikki reveals, "Artem has just calmed my soul."

Filbert Kung for Lapalme

Brie has been married to wrestler Bryan Danielson aka Daniel Bryan for seven years, and is the mom of daughter Birdie Joe and son Buddy Dessert. She says married life is very different from single life, noting, "When you’re single, you’re just living for yourself, but when I got into my relationship, in the beginning, I realized that I wasn’t good at compromising. I was still operating as living for just me." She goes on to say, "I realized that if you want to be in a good relationship, you have to learn how to compromise."

Filbert Kung for Lapalme