Chrishell Stause Talks Babies and Relationship with Jason Oppenheim

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Chrishell Stause about the fourth season of “Selling Sunset,” which will not showcase her relationship with Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell is “very happy” her relationship with Jason has progressed from friends to lovers. She noted, “I feel like… there’s something about becoming best friends with someone first… way before anything was there. I just feel like I’ve never had that before.”

She added, “This never happened where he’s my best friend and we just became so close with work. I do recommend it to anyone to do it backwards.”

As for possibly getting married again, Chrishell commented, “I really don’t know, truthfully. I just know that at the end of the day, I care about what matters… Throwing parties and that kind of stuff, we can do all day, every day… What is there when everyone’s gone, the party’s over, and the doors are closed? I think that’s what I’m focusing on right now and the rest, if it’s meant to be, will come absolutely.”

Last year, Stause revealed that she froze her eggs in hopes of becoming a mother in the future. She commented, “I’m definitely looking at my options... I would love to be a mom.”

She stressed, “I think women, you know, we have a much bigger span for life than what was given to us before and yet you take advantage of that. Sometimes if you put your career first, you know, things do get a little delayed than they were before.”

Chrishell noted that she has had a “very open” conversation with Jason about children. She said, “I don’t know what we’re gonna do, but you know, it’s just one of those things that I’m very open with where I’m at in life and I think that’s the key.”

Stause continued, “I think that that’s why it works so well and our communication is very open and honest. There’s no conversation that we haven’t had at this point.”

Along with being in a good place in her life, Stause is excited for the new season of “Selling Sunset,” which she promises will have “drama” and “beautiful real estate.”

While the show will document parts of her life, like her journey to become a homeowner, Chrishell and Jason’s relationship won’t be a storyline. She explained, “We try to keep things under wraps for a little bit just because we, you know, it’s one of those things we didn’t know what it was before we wanted to share with everybody.”

She went on, “It’s just one of those things, I do tend to be a little protective of things like that just because, you know, I have a fear of, you know, putting it all out there and it’s not working out, and now I’m going to a place where there’s just so much love and respect there that, you know, at the end of the day, I want to be able to, you know, share my life in real time.”

Chrishell also opened up on when things shifted between her and Jason. She admitted that it took “a little longer” for her to see him in that light since he was so open about being a “lifelong bachelor.” She elaborated, “He kind of, you know, sat me down and told me how he was feeling. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was definitely a surprise for me, and, you know, that kind of changed everything.”

Jason aside, Chrishell also discussed the state of her friendship with Christine Quinn, describing it as “oil and water at this point.”

Of Christine’s shade toward her relationship with Jason, Chrishell said, “If she had said something really loving and supporting and really nice, that would have shocked me, then we would have something to talk about. At this point, it’s all very predictable.”

Chrishell also dished on her new memoir “Under Construction,” which gave her the chance to “dive a little deeper” into her past. She commented, “I’m hoping that it can kind of serve to inspire other people.”