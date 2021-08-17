Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Make It Red-Carpet Official!

Getty Images

“Selling Sunset” stars Chrishell Stause, 40, and Jason Oppenheim, 44, just took another step in their relationship!

The couple made their debut on the red carpet Monday night at the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Chrishell attended the Marvel movie in a form-fitting black-and-silver strapless minidress with silver heels, while Jason looked handsome in a blue suit.

The co-stars revealed they were dating last month with a PDA-packed vacation to Italy.

Instagram

Jason then confirmed the news to People, saying, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

We’ll have to wait to see if this storyline is part of the fourth season of “Selling Sunset,” which started filming in the spring.