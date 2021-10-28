Lawson Bates Is Engaged to Tiffany Espensen

“Bringing Up Bates” star Lawson Bates, 29, and girlfriend Tiffany Espensen, 22, are ready for the next step in their relationship!

After eight months of dating, Bates popped the question to Espensen in Italy, where they shot a music video for their duet “Crazy Love.”

Bates told People magazine, “It has been a roller coaster of a few days so far, from our first stop at the Colosseum in Rome, to a Vespa ride through the Siena countryside, to a lovely evening dinner in San Gimignano, to a horse and carriage ride through Florence — all leading up to the main reason I'm here: asking Tiffany if she would spend the rest of her life by my side."

Of the proposal, he dished, “I chose to pop the question in a picturesque setting, right in the middle of a vineyard at Tenuta Larnianone, a fourth generation beautiful, family-run, Siena property with vineyards and olive groves. Our engagement happened right at sunset with just a few simple roses, and the serenity of the Tuscan backdrop."

Tiffany had an idea that something was happening since “Lawson became awfully secretive with texts and planning with others.” She gushed, “He still blew me away with this surprise! To travel to Italy for any occasion is a dream, but especially for an engagement."

Lawson got down on one knee with a ring from Lamon Jewelers. He said, “I was thrilled and overjoyed when she said, 'YES!' We are so grateful God brought us both into each other's lives, and now we are overjoyed and excited to start preparing for our wedding and our future together."

Espensen is exciting for their future together. She shared, “This country is so gorgeous, and I have no words for how excited I am to share a life with Lawson. I am so grateful for how much effort he put into this engagement, from the ring to the beautiful setting and all of the coordinated details. This will always be a wonderful memory that Lawson and I will share forever. Most importantly, we thank God that He brought us together, and we look forward to sharing a life together in marriage!"

Lawson also had wonderful things to say about this bride-to-be, “Getting to know Tiffany — her heart, her passions, and her dreams — has been the greatest joy of my life, and we have been making so many wonderful memories together over the past year.”

The news comes just days after his brother Nathan tied the knot with Esther Keyes.