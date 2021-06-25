Tori Bates & Bobby Smith Welcome Baby #3

“Bringing Up Bates” star Tori Bates and Bobby Smith are parents again!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Friday, the pair announced that they welcomed their third child. They told Us Weekly, “Charlotte Raine is here in our arms, and we are praising God for giving us a perfect, healthy baby girl. She was born at 5:35 a.m. measuring 5 lbs 11 oz and 19 inches long.”

Tori and Bobby were faced with a scary situation when their baby girl’s heart rate dropped before the birth. They said, “In what seemed like a critical situation, the whole team of nurses and our incredible doctor worked together with us to deliver Charlotte safely and quickly. As is fairly common, the umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck, but in this case, it was so tight that her oxygen levels were being affected. We are truly grateful that God showed His mercy and protected baby Charlotte. We are reminded of how fragile and priceless life really is, and we never want to take it for granted.”

They are also the parents of sons Kade, 16 months, and Kolter, 2.

Tori and Bobby gushed, “We’re so excited to bring little Charlotte home to meet her big brothers, Kade and Kolter, who have been eagerly awaiting their sweet baby sister. We can’t wait to watch our boys learn to protect, love and care for sweet Charlotte."

The two went on, “Our life and our family will yet again never be the same, and we could not be more excited to continue raising these kids to honor the Lord, enjoy every moment He gives us and be prepared for the adventures that life brings along the way!”

The news comes just a week after Josie Bates welcomed her second child with Kelton Balka.

Bobby and Tori broke the news that they were expecting in January. At the time, they said, “Two of the richest blessings God has given us in our first few years of marriage have been the priceless lives he has entrusted to us in our little boys, Kade and Kolter, and all the irreplaceable memories and moments He gives us both through them. Now we are so excited that He has given us a precious baby girl, Charlotte Raine, arriving in June 2021!”