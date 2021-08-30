‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Carlin Bates & Husband Evan Stewart Expecting Baby #2

“Bringing Up Bates” star Carlin Bates, 23, and husband Evan Stewart have another baby on the way!

The pair told E! News, “Stewart Baby No. 2 is coming in 2022! Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness and midnight snacks begin! Every single part of the baby journey is worth it!"

“Children are definitely a gift from God, and we are so thankful for our little bundles,” the two shared. “We never want to take any moment of the life God has blessed us with for granted. Our new addition to the crew is honestly more exciting than we can truly express in words."

Carlin and Evan are already the parents of daughter Layla, who turns 2 in January.

The couple is excited for Layla to become an older sister. Bates commented, “Layla bug is the joy of our lives! Seeing her big smiles and the way she loves on her daddy when he comes home from work is the highlight of our day. She's also obsessed with her new baby cousins, so we can't wait to see the excitement on her face when we bring home a new baby brother or sister."

Carlin and Evan are more than ready for their new arrival, saying, “We can't imagine being parents to two kids, 2 [years old] and under, yet we have prayed for this moment and are extremely thankful to the Lord for this opportunity."

Last week, news broke that Carlin’s sister Erin is expecting her fifth child with husband Chad Paine.