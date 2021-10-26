Secret Meetups? How Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Keep Their Romance Alive

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have very busy work schedules that require them to be apart at times, but they won’t let it get in the way of their relationship!

Jennifer is shooting “Mother” in Vancouver, while Ben is filming “Hypnotic” in Austin, Texas.

Despite being in different cities, they have reportedly been making time for each other on the weekends. A source told E! News, “They are both filming during the week on location, but they have met up whenever possible. Ben has been in L.A., and J.Lo flew in from Vancouver to spend time with him. They hung out at his house and then left for the airport together on Sunday night.”

Aside from Ben, Jennifer is also making time for her children Emme and Max. The insider went on, “J.Lo has had her kids visit her in Vancouver, but she is also coming back and forth to L.A."

“They are working out their schedules so that they can be sure to see each other every few days," the insider emphasized about the pair who rekindled their relationship in May. “Things are good between them, and they are staying connected. They are busy with their projects, but also making time to be together."

Another source told People magazine that Bennifer 2.0 “plan on spending the holidays together.”

The second insider elaborated, “This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids, too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."

Earlier this month, Jennifer and Ben enjoyed a public date night at the premiere of “The Last Duel.”

Ben talked to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst while Jen stayed behind looking gorgeous at the top of the carpet in a midriff-baring dress showing off her toned abs. Our cameras spotted her chatting with “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa and Joe Gorga.

In another interview from this month, Ben told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers that it’s a “very happy time in my life.”

Ben and Jennifer’s rekindled romance comes nearly 20 years after they called off their engagement in 2004.

Since reconciling, the pair haven’t been shy about their relationship! They have been photographed holding hands and kissing on multiple occasions.

