Ben Affleck Protects J.Lo from Overzealous Fan in Venice
Ben Affleck put himself between his love, J.Lo, and an overzealous selfie seeker in Venice this weekend!
People reports that Ben was not playing when an unkempt man rushed him and J.Lo, attempting to take a selfie with them — apparently without asking first, or respecting their personal space.
Not waiting for his security to do the job, Ben pushed the man away. That would be a "no."
Then, security rushed in to keep the fan at bay while the A-list couple, holding hands, continued on their merry way.
The duo's trip to the Venice Film Festival had previously resulted in major coverage of their water-taxi ride to the fest, their red-carpet debut as a reunited couple after 18 years (their last red carpet as a couple was for "Gigli" in 2003!), and their attendance of the screening of Ben's movie "The Last Duel," written by Affleck and his bestie Matt Damon.