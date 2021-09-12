Ben Affleck Protects J.Lo from Overzealous Fan in Venice

Image Direct

Ben Affleck put himself between his love, J.Lo, and an overzealous selfie seeker in Venice this weekend!

People reports that Ben was not playing when an unkempt man rushed him and J.Lo, attempting to take a selfie with them — apparently without asking first, or respecting their personal space.

Not waiting for his security to do the job, Ben pushed the man away. That would be a "no."

Then, security rushed in to keep the fan at bay while the A-list couple, holding hands, continued on their merry way.