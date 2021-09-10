Celebrity News September 10, 2021
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Make Their Red Carpet Re-Debut at Venice Film Festival
Getty Images
All eyes were on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as they hit the red carpet together at the Venice International Film Festival.
Getty Images
The couple was there to celebrate Ben’s new movie “The Last Duel,” along with his castmates Matt Damon and Jodie Comer.
Jen stunned in a white crepe satiné gown Georges Hobeika dress with a plunging neckline adorned with Swarovski crystal, while Ben looked suave in a black tux.
While the couple hit the red carpet together many times in the past, this marked their first time since rekindling their romance.