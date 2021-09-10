Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Make Their Red Carpet Re-Debut at Venice Film Festival

Getty Images

All eyes were on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as they hit the red carpet together at the Venice International Film Festival.

The couple was there to celebrate Ben’s new movie “The Last Duel,” along with his castmates Matt Damon and Jodie Comer.

Jen stunned in a white crepe satiné gown Georges Hobeika dress with a plunging neckline adorned with Swarovski crystal, while Ben looked suave in a black tux.