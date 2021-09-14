Celebrity News September 14, 2021
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Share Masked Kiss at the Met Gala
Masks can’t stop Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez from a little PDA!
The couple were spotted together at the 2021 Met Gala, where they shared a smooch despite their face coverings.
This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and J.Lo looked the part in a stunning Wild West-inspired Ralph Lauren ensemble.
The singer, however, walked the red carpet solo, and met up with Ben later. He kept it classic in a black tux.
The Bennifer sighting comes days after they made their red carpet re-debut at the Venice International Film Festival, where Ben was promoting his new movie “The Last Duel.”