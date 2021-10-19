Why Olivia Jade Giannulli Spoke Out About Untrue Val Chmerkovskiy Hookup Rumors

ABC Television

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy aren’t letting false rumors get in the way of their quest for the Mirrorball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.”

On Monday, Olivia Jade explained her decision to address rumors that she was hooking up with Val. After surviving another week on the show, she told Us Weekly, “It was honestly just because I saw this video getting a lot of traction and then I was like, ‘We’re ending this here. This is a complete, like, it just wasn’t true.’ So I just spoke out on it.”

She stressed, “We want to win this trophy. We’re not focused on that.”

Along with noting that “people say crazy things all the time,” Val added, “I just don’t want it to take away from what’s really happening, which is a lot of work. A lot of effort, a lot of joy. Of course, a lot of joy because we’re both having a blast.”

He went on, “I love dance. If anything, I have a romance with dance and the opportunity to perform. I get a chance to perform with her, you know? And we get a chance to share this moment together. Of course, there’s an intimate moment, a special moment, but that has nothing to do with that. It has to do with this, the fact that we give this chance to perform in front of millions of people and look fairly decent doing it.”

Over the weekend, Olivia Jade first addressed the rumors on TikTok, saying, “Hey, guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore. First of all, the woman that posted it blocked me. Someone had to send me this video. I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up. This is a complete rumor, we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife.”

Val is married to Jenna Johnson, who is dancing with JoJo Siwa this season.