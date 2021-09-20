Olivia Jade Giannulli Reveals Her Biggest Fear About ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Getty Images

Before hitting the stage for tonight’s premiere of “Dancing with the Stars,” Olivia Jade Giannulli was at the iHeartMusic Festival in Las Vegas.

“Extra’s” Jana Kramer spoke with Olivia Jade, who says she’s “so excited” to be part of “DWTS.”

Olivia didn’t reveal her dance partner, but she did share her worst fear about being on the show. She admitted, “Honestly, falling on my face during the live performances. I’m like, ‘Please just don’t fall, Olivia.’”

Executive producer and “DWTS” host Tyra Banks recently showed her support for Olivia Jade doing the show after the college cheating scandal. Giannulli commented, “Honestly, it was really sweet anytime anybody shows support. Obviously, I’m just really grateful… I think she is amazing and I’m a huge fan. It is surreal.”

As for how she copes with the negativity, she responded, “I’m human, so it still affects me one way or another. I also just think you have to move on. You have to move forward.”