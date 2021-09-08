Olivia Jade Hopes to ‘Show People a New Side’ of Herself on ‘DWTS’

Getty Images

Olivia Jade is officially part of the “Dancing with the Stars” cast. The social media influencer stepped into the ballroom just months after her parents served prison time for their roles in the college admissions scandal. Olivia spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour Wednesday after the whole cast was revealed.

She confessed she is “nervous but excited,” adding, “There was definitely a little bit of hesitation, just because I don’t dance… But I am way more excited than I was hesitant. I’m super grateful that I have this opportunity to even be on this show… I’m thrilled.”

Olivia is hoping her parents can be in the audience, too, saying her mom in particular has been “so supportive.”

Terri asked, “How are they doing? How are your parents?”

Olivia replied, “They're good, yeah, they're good.”

Seymour commented, “I think this is brave of you to do this, obviously this is going to draw up the whole the saga again people are going to be talking about it. You’ve obviously thought about that…”

Olivia got candid, saying, “I think, obviously, this goes without saying I'm not proud of the past at all and I think when I first got the opportunity I definitely thought about it a little bit just like how would this look and is this something I should be doing, but I also am a firm believer in second chances and redeeming yourself and showing a different side of yourself.”

She went on, “I just feel like a lot of people don't know, a different side of me I think everybody has an idea of who I am and so hopefully I can show people a new side and hopefully people like it and I totally understand though, like, the backlash or if people are upset, so I can't really convince people but I'm hoping that my personality, somewhat shines through and it ends up okay.”