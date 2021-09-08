'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 Cast Revealed!

Getty Images

Find out who is headed to the ballroom when “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 kicks off September 20 on ABC!

“Good Morning America” announced the full cast this morning, featuring a Spice Girl, a country singer, a pro wrestler, and more.

The big names include Mel C from the Spice Girls, singer Jimmie Allen, wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu, NBA player Iman Shumpert, Peloton’s Cody Rigsby, actor Martin Kove and actress Melora Hardin.

Some of the previously named or rumored celebs also joining the cast are Bachelor Matt James, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore, “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green, Olympian Suni Lee, YouTube star JoJo Siwa and Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin’s influencer daughter.