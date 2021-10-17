Celebrity News October 17, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Engaged!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting married!
Kardashian, 42, posted two romantic photos of the couple surrounded by flowers and candles on a beach, writing simply, "forever @travisbarker."
Barker, 45, shared her post in his Instagram Stories. His daughter Alabama shared the image above, showing Travis nuzzling an ecstatic-looking Kourtney. "So happy for you guys. I love u both!" she wrote.
The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee Sunday in Montecito, California. Kourtney responded to his proposal with a big hug and kiss.
TMZ reports friends and family members were nearby for the ultra-romantic moment.
Friends for many years, Kourtney and Travis began dating earlier this year.
Kourtney was previously involved with Younes Bendjima and was with Scott Disick, the father of her children, for 10 years.
Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001-2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008. He has two children.