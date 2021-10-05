See What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Now in Rare Family Photo

Rob Kardashian just made a rare appearance on Instagram!

On Monday, his sister Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from a family dinner that included Rob, who looked happy and healthy.

The first pic featured Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Travis Barker, and the second showed siblings Khloé Kardashian and Rob.

Kim joked in the caption, “Dinner with my fave couples.” Khloé replied in the comments, “FOEVA @robkardashianofficial.” Barker also dropped a black heart emoji.

Rob, 34, has kept his life mostly private in recent years, compared to his famous family.

During the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion, Khloé told host Andy Cohen, "I think [Rob] just needed a break. I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels."