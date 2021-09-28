Lisa Vanderpump Dishes on New Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and Its ‘Naughty’ Cast

Getty

“Vanderpump Rules” is back, and Lisa Vanderpump is telling “Extra’s” special correspondent George Hahn all about it.

Hahn, a blogger who used to do all of Joan Rivers’ social media, is the latest candidate to try out as “Extra’s” New York reporter.

Lisa looked as fabulous as ever just weeks after turning 61, joking about doing her own hair and makeup at home. “This is my glam squad,” she said while touching up her makeup.

George smiled and said, “I’ll share with you mine. Blot, blot, blot.”

Lisa shared all the drama for Season 9 with George, too. He noted, “You have a new season. What can we expect, Lisa?”

The show is back for the first time since the pandemic hit, and Vanderpump dished, “I thought maybe coming out of the gate it’d be a slower start, but they’ve been locked up and I was watching them thinking maybe they’ve been locked up too long.”

George replied, “There’s some powder kegs blowing there — a lot of pent-up energy.”

Lisa said, “I actually love each and every one of them, but do they try me sometimes. Yes, they do… Very much like children. Naughty children.”

Speaking of children, her daughter and her staff are having babies now too. “Oh, you know what? Those babies. I love that,” she said, adding about her daughter Pandora, “I had to keep the secret because Pandora didn’t want to announce it until she was about six months.”

George pointed out that “Scheana [Shay]’s partner Brock [Davies] is on the show. His past has ruffled some feathers.” He reportedly hasn’t spoken to his older two children in years.

Lisa explained, “I wanted to make sure he was good enough for my girl, and I think it’s interesting to see how this dynamic unfolds.”

George asked, “After nine seasons, Lisa, does it ever get old or is it still exciting, fresh, and thrilling?”

Lisa joked, “The only thing that’s getting old is me!” She clarified, saying, “No, because we’re not marching to the beat of the same drum. Every season has been different.”