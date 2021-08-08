Lisa Vanderpump Will Soon Be 'Nanny Pinky' — Daughter Pandora Is Expecting!

Getty Images

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo is expecting!

Pandora, the daughter of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, revealed exclusively to DailyMail.com that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Jason Sabo.

"Jason and I are beyond thrilled," she gushed to the outlet.

She broke the big news on the pink carpet at the 5th Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood, where the 35-year-old debuted her baby bump in a summery floral gown.

No word yet on the child's gender — she hopes to keep that information a surprise.

Granny-to-be Lisa Vanderpump spilled that she has decided she wants to be called "Nanny Pinky," which fans will immediately recognize as a tribute to her signature color.

"We can't wait for the baby to arrive, and I'm so excited to become Nanny Pinky," Lisa said.

Pandora, 35, is President of Marketing and Events for the Vanderpump Dog Foundation. She and Sabo wed in 2012.