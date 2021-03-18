Lisa Vanderpump Talks TV, from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘RHOBH’ to ‘Pooch Perfect’ and ‘Overserved’

Getty

Lisa Vanderpump left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but she has two new TV projects!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Lisa, who said she has no regrets when it comes to leaving “RHOBH.” Vanderpump said, “For large parts of it, I had a really, really good time… But when I was at my lowest, after my brother died, I wasn’t equipped to deal with what I dealt with so many times before… So yes, I walked away, but no regrets.”



No regrets — but could she be back? “Well, you can never say never because… I said I would never do a reality show in the first place… If ‘Vanderpump Rules’ keeps going, I mean, that’s still four shows and I’ve got restaurants and I’m writing a book. I’m really, really busy.”



So what about “Vanderpump Rules” coming back? “Our intention was never to say goodbye; things change. It’s a revolving door of people coming in the restaurant and leaving… As soon as the restaurant is up and running and things come back to normal, maybe they will announce something.”

Now she’s a prime-time judge on ABC’s “Pooch Perfect” about the best dog groomers and their pooches. Lisa shared, “It’s their personal story, which a lot of that was really very, very poignant and emotional stories, and about grooming these pooches to perfection, and we had a lovely time doing that.”

Plus, she’s throwing dinner parties with some of her celebrity friends on “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” on E!

“The show then became about more of a talk show… People were really wanting it, you know, because most people have been at home by then… We did the six-foot-apart distancing and everything was outside, but we just had a blast and people came to play. My first guest was Vivica Fox, who I’m such a fan of.”

The star added, “In this show, you will see her. She’s just the best… And then there was Lance Bass. He is one of my greatest friends, and his husband, and we just had a great time.”



It’s a good time and good TV, Lisa shared, saying, “This was a real feel-good factor… It’s literally a show about having fun. It’s all about beauty as well. I’m really looking at the table scraps and looking at the food and really enjoying the visuals, but it’s also very funny… There’s no negativity, really, it’s just a bloody good laugh.”