Lisa Vanderpump Mourns Death of Her Dog Giggy

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump took to Instagram to let fans know some sad news — her beloved pup Giggy died this weekend.

"He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too," she wrote. "Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible. He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you."

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, are "devastated" over the loss, but it may not have been a complete surprise. In March 2019, she told BravoTV.com, "Giggy actually had a real hiccup last February — and February through about August, where he was being monitored very closely. He spent a lot of [time] in the hospital, which was very difficult for us because he hated being left behind. But he was kind of in an incubator. He was on a heart monitor. We actually have a pacemaker waiting for him — a tiny, tiny little pacemaker, if he does need it."