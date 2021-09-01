PDA Alert! Is Colton Underwood Dating Jordan C. Brown?

TMZ

Months after coming out as gay, “The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood is sparking romance rumors!

TMZ obtained photos of Underwood kissing political operative Jordan C. Brown while enjoying time together in Hawaii at the Four Seasons in Maui

In a video posted on TMZ, the two are seen engaging in conversation while letting the ocean waves hit their feet.

It is unclear how long Colton and Jordan may have been dating.

In June, Colton and Jordan joined Olympian Gus Kenworthy and a group of friends on a trip to Provincetown, Massachusetts. Maybe there was a love connection there?

Brown worked on the presidential campaigns of both John Kerry and Hillary Clinton. He also advised Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008 and 2012.

In April, Colton revealed that he is gay during an interview with “Good Morning America.” He told Robin Roberts, “I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time. And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

Colton, visibly emotional, admitted that he dealt with suicidal thoughts before coming out, which led him to “take back control” of his life. He also alluded to a suicide attempt, recalling, “There was a moment in L.A. that I woke up and I didn't think I was gonna wake up. I didn't have the intentions of waking up. And I did.”

When Robin brought attention to the women on his season of “The Bachelor” who may have felt misled after his revelation, Underwood said, “I've thought a lot about this, too, of, 'Do I regret being the Bachelor and do I regret handling it the way that I did?' I do. I do think I could've handled it better, I'll say that."