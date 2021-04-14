Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay in Emotional ‘GMA’ Interview

Getty Images

“The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood is ready to share his truth!

In an interview with “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts that aired Wednesday, Underwood revealed that he is gay.

Underwood said, “I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time. And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

“I'm still nervous,” Colton went on. "It's been a journey for sure."

When Roberts pointed out that she could "see the joy" and "see the relief" in Underwood, he noted that now is “the happiest and healthiest" he's ever been.

Colton, visibly emotional, admitted that he dealt with suicidal thoughts before coming out, which led him to “take back control” of his life. He also alluded to a suicide attempt, recalling, “There was a moment in L.A. that I woke up and I didn't think I was gonna wake up. I didn't have the intentions of waking up. And I did.”

When Robin brought attention to the women on his season of “The Bachelor” who may have felt misled after his revelation, Underwood said, “I've thought a lot about this, too, of, 'Do I regret being the Bachelor and do I regret handling it the way that I did?' I do. I do think I could've handled it better, I'll say that."

Along with apologizing to the women, he apologized to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. He said, “I wish that I would've been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

Discussing his past struggles with his sexual orientation, Underwood said, “I used to wake up in the morning and pray for [God] to take the gay away. I used to pray for him to change me.”

While he hasn’t had an “emotional connection” with a man yet, Underwood stressed, “I've never allowed myself to. And It's never been sort of in my cards to let myself get there, and I want to more than anything. I'm looking for someone who can push me and challenge me in all the great ways."

Colton emphasized about his decision to come out, "I'm still the same Colton everybody met on TV. I'm still the same Colton to my friends and my family, I just happen to be able to share with people now all of me. And I am proud of that, you know? I am proud to be gay."